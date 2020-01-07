Search For Remains of Missing Welch Girls Picks Back Up In Ottawa County
A two-day search will begin Tuesday for the remains of two teenaged girls who disappeared 20 years ago.
Investigators said they're going to check out some new areas of interest Tuesday and Wednesday in the Picher area in the ongoing search for Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman.
In December of 1999 investigators found the bodies of Ashley's parents in their burned out mobile home in Welch, but Ashley, and her friend, Lauria were nowhere to be found.
Investigators said three men kidnapped the 16-year-old girls, killed them, then dumped their bodies somewhere in the Picher area.
Teams have spent months searching mine shafts.
Tuesday, representatives with the U.S. Department of the Interior's Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement are bringing a special camera and lighting to help examine mine shaft floors and evaluate the integrity of the shaft walls.
Ronnie Busick is the only possible suspects in the case still living. He's in the Ottawa County Jail charged with murder, and has another court date set for next month.