'A Lot To Take In': Barnsdall Residents Sift Through Damage After Tornado

More storm victims are getting a look at their damaged homes in Barnsdall. About 1000 people live there and the tornado damaged or destroyed more than 60 homes.

Victims we talked to Wednesday said it doesn’t feel real— but they’re grateful they’re not alone.

“There’s a lot to take in, but at the same time, there’s not much to look at," said Jakob Babb.

Jakob Babb is talking about the home he’s lived in for 13 years.

The home is now missing walls, furniture, and most of its roof.

“Two walls knocked down, all the trees no longer standing, the fence crushed," he said.

Jakob said he got to his storm shelter moments before the tornado ripped through Barnsdall.

“Within 30 seconds of us getting down there and locking the door, you could hear the houses getting taken from you the pressure in your eyes from the wind on top of you real heavy stuff,” said Babb.

Now, family members are here sifting through the damage and salvaging what little they can.

"It’s hard for small towns; they never recover."

Across the neighborhood, homes are flattened, debris scattered high and low, and people with all kinds of equipment are hard at work.

“Everything he owned was destroyed, trailer, brand new truck, I mean it’s all destroyed," said Jerrod Swan.

Swan is the assistant fire chief and is surveying the rubble and destruction at his brother Kevin’s home.

“It’s amazing the damage that can be done so quick," Swan said.

He said Kevin and two family members rode out the storm inside the house but thankfully are okay.

“All that can be replaced, lives can’t," Swan said.

Volunteers are up and down the street all over town, offering food, water, and a helping hand.

For storm victims like Jakob, the kindness keeps him going.

“We always hold each other together through tough times like this," Babb said.

Barnsdall has all kinds of agencies and resources available for residents, from food to things like car seats and sunscreen, and any damage should still be reported to the state.