41 People Start New Lives As U.S. Citizens After Tulsa Ceremony
TULSA, Oklahoma - Families of 41 people from Green Country celebrated Wednesday morning after a naturalization ceremony at the Federal Courthouse.
"The little time that I've been here, I've really felt at home. I really feel like it's a place that I want to be, and I'm just glad to be a U.S. citizen," said Dorcas Tanjong.
She's one of the new citizens who came to Oklahoma from 18 different countries for a new beginning. Some people have been here for years and others just a few months.
"Now is as great a time as any to go ahead and do it because I have goals and dreams that I would need to come back and be in America anyway," said Margie Ferguson.
She said she came to America from The Bahamas and has waited for the day to come when she became a U.S. citizen.
"I may as well be a part and contribute. Be able to vote and let me voice be heard, and that was one of the biggest reasons why I did it," said Ferguson.
After saying the Oath of Allegiance and being handed their certificates, the new citizens walked out looking forward to the future.
"I know it's home for me," said Tanjong.