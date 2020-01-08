News
Tulsa Man Accused Of Kidnapping, Molesting Teenage Girl
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa man is charged with kidnapping and molesting a teenage girl. Detectives said Jimmy Knighten tricked a girl into coming onto his porch, then into his bedroom where he groped her.
Court records said the girl made up an excuse that her grandmother was waiting for her outside, and she needed to go. Police said she pointed to a random car, said it was her grandma - then ran off.
The girl identified Knighten out of a photo line-up, according to police.