Tulsa City Crews Advise Caution This Weekend
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - The City of Tulsa has crews on the roads Saturday to make sure road conditions are as safe as possible this weekend.
The city has 66 trucks available and salt and ice crews reported to work around 2 o'clock Saturday morning. Streets manager Tim McCorkell says their response depends on how the weather arrives as to what they'll do first.
“They still have salt on their vehicles right now and they're just driving the city in case there are any additional slick spots so they can put some salt down and try to take care of any issues before they come out in the morning,” said McCorkell
The City of Tulsa says to plan additional travel time, slow down, and increase following distances. Remember, bridges and overpasses will ice first.
McCorkell says drivers should stay at least 200 feet behind road-clearing equipment; crews need room to maneuver and can engage plowing or spreading materials without notice.