Crews Work To Keep Drivers Safe As 1st Snowfall Of The Year Arrives
TULSA - Oklahoma transformed into a winter wonderland Saturday morning for the first snow day of the year. However, with the snow came dangerous conditions for drivers.
The snow and ice made roads slick in some portions, causing backups and accidents along major highways.
Driver Danny Webb ran into a retaining wall and damaged his car.
"I didn't think it was too slick, must have hit a bad ice patch and hit me on one side and bounced into another side and that's it. Be careful slow down," Webb told News On 6.
Tulsa Street Manager Tim McCorkell said nearly his entire staff was working Saturday morning spreading over 400 tons of salt on metro roads.
"We've added a couple more Brine trucks to our fleet, that helps us immensely, but the way this was forecasted we didn't know for sure if it was coming and better safe than sorry, so we have everything coming in," McCorkell explained.
Crew leader Kyle Beaman said the snow and ice was manageable throughout the day, and also provided good training for new members.
"We got new systems that we use and yeah it’s definitely a good thing it’s not snowing like crazy on us that way we can break them all in," Beaman said.
McCorkell said though today's winter mix was not as bad as they expected, the City of Tulsa is prepared for whatever the rest of the winter brings.
