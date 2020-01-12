News
Tulsa Police Say Two People Arrested For Identity Theft
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police arrested two people for identity theft, possessing stolen property, resisting arrest, and outstanding warrants.
Officers say they pulled Johnny Dolph and Kelly Draper over for a traffic stop around 2:30 Saturday afternoon at a hotel near I-44 and the Broken Arrow Expressway but the two ran away on foot. Officers say they caught Dolph during the pursuit and later found draper hiding inside the lobby of the hotel.
When police searched their vehicle officers found forgery materials and ID cards from at least three different people in Draper's wallet. Police say she also admitted to stealing the identity of a fourth person and using it to cash bogus checks.