Tulsa Man Sentenced For Role In Large Scale Marijuana Conspiracy
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man who helped transport 1,500 pounds of marijuana from California to sell in Tulsa was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court.
Kong Meng Vang, of Tulsa, was sentenced to time served plus two years of supervised release says U.S. Attorney Trent Shores.
“Kong Meng Vang chose to transport and deal massive amounts of marijuana in the Tulsa area. Now, unsurprisingly, he has been held accountable by the criminal justice system. That is a common path for those who choose to participate in the illegal drug business,” said Shores.
In August 2018, Vang pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy, possession with intent to distribute 100 kilograms or more of marijuana and money laundering.