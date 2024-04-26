Tulsa Nostalgia Swap Event Showcases Retro Memorabilia And More

A local man is bringing back nostalgia to the Tulsa Metro. Nick Goltra will be holding the Tulsa Nostalgia Swap on Sunday, April 28 at the Glenpool Community Center.

A local man is bringing back nostalgia to the Tulsa Metro. Nick Goltra loves 90’s pop culture and still has his original Sega Console his parents bought him when he was a kid. He will be holding the Tulsa Nostalgia Swap on Sunday, April 28 at the Glenpool Community Center.

Dr. Hasaan Rasheed, an actor from the Black Panther movie, will be in attendance. Pippi Longstocking, also known as Tami Erin will be there. And YouTuber Arkansas Picker is a retro video gamer who will be streaming at the event.

There will be a plethora of comic books, fan art, retro memorabilia and food trucks. The event is free and family-friendly.

