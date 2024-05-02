Discovery Lab's Adults-Only Night Features Music, Science Demos And More

Discovery Lab is taking us back to when dinosaurs roamed the Earth. It's part of an adults-only night called "Discovery After Dark."

By: News On 6

Discovery Lab is typically tailored toward kids, but every once in a while the adults get to have some fun.

The next opportunity is on May 31st from 7-10 p.m. during Discovery After Dark. The event is for adults 21 and older and costs $35 for non-members and $25 for members. The theme of this month's Discovery After Dark is Jurassic Science.

"If you like dinosaurs, or you like fossils, you like digging in the dirt and discovering new things, this is the event for you," said Discovery Lab Education Manager of Informal Learning, Micah Firestone.

She is the creative mind behind the activities for the night. In the Dino Lab, attendees can create their own fossil coaster using sand-mixed cement, rocks, and glass mosaics.

"We will have some dinosaur imprints that we will put on these coasters and later on once it sets you can use this in your home and put your drinks on top of it," said Firestone.

There will also be DNA splicing, dinosaur egg extractions, and a giant volcano explosion to end the night.

"It is so crucial to constantly be learning and what a fun event to come and learn without having the pressure of maybe not knowing every single thing about science," said Firestone. "We are not expecting you to be an expert, we just want you to get engaged and be excited, and have some fun."

With the purchase of a ticket, attendees get access to all the science demonstrations, the fossil coaster activity, one beer, and an Ice Age Frozen lemonade.

