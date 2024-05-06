Tulsa Girls' Home To Hold Open House To Celebrate Expansion In Jenks

The Tulsa Girls’ Home offers teen girls in the foster system shelter, family and resources to empower them to become whole and successful in life. On Monday, May 6, the Tulsa Girls’ Home will be hosting an open house for the community.

The Tulsa Girls’ Home offers teen girls in the foster system shelter, family, and resources to empower them to become whole and successful in life.

TGH originally opened a home in Sapulpa in 2022. Now the organization has expanded and will be officially moving into the new home in Jenks later this week.

On Monday, May 6, the Tulsa Girls’ Home will be hosting an open house for the community. The event is 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., with a ribbon cutting at 2 p.m.

None of this would have been possible without an Instagram post in 2018 that linked an actress from LA to a woman in Tulsa who ran a mission helping children in Uganda. They were both foster moms.

We are joined by these two women on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about how they were both inspired to start the Tulsa Girls’ Home.

How did Tulsa Girls' Home begin?

2018:

Jen, who is a foster parent, had come across an Instagram post from Brittany. She learned about Brittany’s non-profit Project Orphans and was moved by what she learned about the organization. She also learned that Brittany lived in Tulsa.

Jen is an actress and happened to be cast in a film production set to be shot in Guthrie, OK. She messaged Brittany on Instagram with the hopes of meeting in person while she was in Oklahoma. When Brittany began reading the message she happened to be watching a Hallmark movie that Jen was in.

They agreed to have lunch on Sunday, August 19th - the only day Jen had off filming, which also happened to be the only day in August Brittany had available. At the lunch, Jen expressed that she would love for a Project Orphans type program to open up in the States, which is how the vision for TGH began.

2020:

Jen held a fundraiser and set aside $40,200 that could only be paid forward to a charity. Brittany needed $40,000 to purchase the original home and to open Tulsa Girls’ Home.

Jen is the Secretary of the Board. She is in town for the Open House event for the new TGH.