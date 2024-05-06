Kellyville Farm Offers Weekly Goat Yoga Classes, Cow Cuddling Sessions

Research shows spending time with animals can reduce a person's stress levels. That's why a local farm started hosting weekly goat yoga classes.

By: News On 6

High On A Hill Dairy Goats started offering classes on its small farm in Kellyville about three years ago.

Leah Chatron lives on the property with her parents. She first bought two goats from a neighbor to have as pets and within a year that number grew to more than two dozen.

"I got so much enjoyment out of them I wanted to do something where other people could get that," said Chatron.

She turned to Facebook looking for a goat yoga instructor to lead weekly classes. Daisy Haro had recently got her certification and volunteered.

"A couple of months before that my brother asked me what I thought about goat yoga and I said I thought it was absolutely ridiculous, I would never, and then here I am," she said.

All it took was one class for her to realize the benefits.

"It really does have elements of animal therapy," Haro continued saying, "You are around really cute baby animals and you are cuddling them and that is known to release endorphins and all kinds of happy chemicals in the body."

Chatron is around the goats all the time, yet, still participates in the classes each week.

"I really like them, I look forward to every Saturday morning because it is very relaxing," she said.

Goat yoga offers an escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. "It is a very gentle class," said Haro. "I tell my students this is not to make you sweat; this is not power yoga, the goal is really to help people find a place of peace and calm."

A place where nature meets fun.

"I often say come to goat yoga and be sad, you cannot do it," Haro added.

While the business started with goats, it now also offers other forms of animal therapy.

"I do have miniature Highland cows also," said Chatron. "I do 30-minute sessions where you can pet them, you can brush them, and there is also some of the baby goats included in that as well."

The Saturday class is $30 and has a max of 25 people. Cow cuddling is $50 for 30 minutes. People can also book a private goat yoga class for $400.