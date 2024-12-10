Q&A: Lab Rescue Oklahoma Highlights Efforts To Save And Support Labrador Retrievers

Lab Rescue Oklahoma is a volunteer-run nonprofit dedicated to rescuing and rehoming Labrador Retrievers, reducing unnecessary euthanasia through foster care, medical support, and community partnerships.

Lab Rescue Oklahoma, a dedicated volunteer-driven organization, plays a crucial role in saving the lives of Labrador Retrievers across the state.

Since its founding in 2001, the nonprofit has focused on providing foster care, medical care, and finding forever homes for these beloved dogs, all while working tirelessly to reduce unnecessary euthanasia.

Through its foster-based model, Lab Rescue OK ensures that every dog is given a second chance, offering a vital solution to the overpopulation of homeless pets and helping create lasting, loving connections between dogs and families.

What Makes Labradors Special?

Labradors are known for their friendly nature and eagerness to please, making them a popular choice for families.

Each dog’s temperament is unique, and Lab Rescue’s foster system ensures dogs are placed in homes that suit their personalities. Many rescues are Labrador mixes, affectionately termed “lab-ish,” though the organization also helps purebred Labradors.

What Upcoming Events Can Viewers Support?

Lab Rescue OK is hosting a Kendra Gives Back event on Dec. 13 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Kendra Scott in Woodland Hills Mall, where 20% of proceeds will benefit the organization. Guests can enjoy complimentary treats and personalized shopping. Online orders placed Dec. 13–14 using the code GIVEBACK-IGVGP will also contribute.

Through Jan. 5, Raising Cane’s in Tulsa is offering plush puppy toys for $9.99, with proceeds benefiting Lab Rescue OK.

What Makes Lab Rescue Unique?

Lab Rescue OK provides foster families with medical care and food for the dogs they care for, empowering them to help find the right homes. The organization also partners with veterinarians to offer spay and neuter services, reducing pet overpopulation.

The group’s sister organization, TAGOK, provides free ID tags to help lost pets return home, preventing them from entering shelters. By promoting both microchips and ID tags, Lab Rescue OK aims to keep pets safe while conserving resources for homeless animals.

How Many Dogs Have Found Homes Through Lab Rescue?

In its nearly 25 years, Lab Rescue has placed thousands of dogs into loving homes. Additionally, TAGOK has distributed hundreds of ID tags, preventing countless animals from becoming homeless.

How Many Dogs Are Currently in Foster Care?

Eight dogs are in foster care today, but the organization can take in more with additional volunteers. Applications to foster or volunteer can be found on Lab Rescue OK’s website.

Meet Brenna: A Dog Ready for a Forever Home

Brenna, a young Labrador mix, has overcome significant challenges, including healing from multiple fractures. Despite her past, she’s a lively and happy dog who enjoys playing, running, and relaxing with her foster sisters. Brenna’s foster family describes her as a “star foster” ready to bring joy to a loving home this holiday season.

To meet Brenna, apply at labrescue.net or email info@labrescue.net if pre-approved.

For more information, visit Lab Rescue OK at labrescue.net, follow them on Facebook, or check out their Instagram.