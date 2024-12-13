Broken Arrow Community Playhouse Presents 'It's A Wonderful Life' Radio Play

The Broken Arrow Community Playhouse presents It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, a unique retelling of the holiday classic, running through Dec. 15, 2024.

By: News On 6

-

The Broken Arrow Community Playhouse (BACP) is celebrating its 45th season with a unique presentation of It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, directed by Quinn Blakely.

The production offers a fresh take on the beloved holiday classic, set in a 1940s radio studio.

Image Provided By: Broken Arrow Community Playhouse

The show features five actors portraying all of the characters from the movie, with two additional actors bringing the sound effects and stage management to life.

The live radio format gives audiences a chance to experience the timeless tale from a different perspective, highlighting how one person's actions can touch countless lives.

Performance dates include evening shows on Dec. 13 and 14 at 7:30 p.m., with a matinee on Dec. 15 at 2 p.m.

Image Provided By: Broken Arrow Community Playhouse

BACP has been a staple of the Broken Arrow community since its first production in 1980. Over the years, it has produced numerous plays, including Noel Coward’s Blithe Spirit and All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten, based on the books by Robert Fulghum.

Looking ahead, BACP will host its 3rd annual Short Play Festival, Love Is a Battlefield, from Feb. 21-23, 2025, featuring 10-minute plays by local playwrights, followed by On Golden Pond in April 2025.

