Therapy Dogs Help Students De-Stress At Rogers State University

Rogers State University is offering therapy dog visits during finals week to help students, faculty, and staff de-stress.

Finals week is one of the most stressful times of year for college students.

"All of the papers, the projects, the exams, it kind of ends up feeling like your entire academic career hinges on this one week," said Rogers State University (RSU) Library Director Kaitlin Crotty.

Taylor Stoelzing is a junior at RSU and double majoring in medical molecular biology & chemical engineering.

"I got out of my physics exam at 8 a.m. sharp and I have my molecular cell biology exam at 11:30 a.m.," she said.

In between those two final exams, she stopped by the Stratton Taylor Library for "Paws & Relax." The event is a partnership between the university and the volunteer organization, Karing K9's, that offers visits with therapy dogs.

"They are so fun, soft, and just bring so much happiness," said junior Teagan Hays.

She is a nursing major along with junior Tyler Joice. The pair dropped in to pet the therapy dogs, then it was back to studying.

"We have four finals," said Hays. "We just got done with our first one and it went good, thank goodness."

Joice said getting to see and pet the dogs is just the break he needed.

"It lets you just take a deep breath for a moment and just kind of relax, stop in between your finals, and not have to just stress completely through the whole week," he added.

RSU started the finals week tradition in May 2018. Crotty said it is one of the most popular events the library hosts.

"Every single time with the therapy dogs it was just like yes, bring more dogs; can we have therapy cats? They want more of this," she said.

It is a little reminder of home for the students while they are still on campus.

"I absolutely love dogs and so not having my dog here, this helps so much," said Hays.

The dogs are all trained and certified. Their handlers said they love a good belly scratch and bringing smiles to people's faces.

"They just take a lot of stress off of you and it is just very calming to have the dog be able to cuddle up with you," said Stoelzing.

Paws & Relax is happening again on Tuesday, December 10th from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is on the second floor of the Stratton Taylor Library and open to any RSU students, faculty, and staff.