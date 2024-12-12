3 Things You Need to Know About Muskogee's Christmas Train

Experience the magic of the Depot Green Christmas Train in Muskogee! News On 6's Alyssa Miller shows us the rides, holiday lights, and treats on the Coca-Cola Porch.

Thursday, December 12th 2024, 4:13 pm

By: News On 6, Alyssa Miller


TULSA, Okla. -

The Depot Green Christmas Train is taking families on a magical ride through holiday lights. Here are three things you need to know before heading out to Muskogee.

What is the Depot Green Christmas Train?

Depot Green is a park operated by Muskogee Parks & Recreation. It was developed in 2020 as a community space for seasonal events and is located at 205 Elgin Ave. The Christmas Train is a small, trackless train that goes on a ride through the park's lights.

When can I ride the Depot Green Christmas Train?

The Christmas Train departs at 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through December 29th. Train rides last about eight minutes and run every 15 minutes.

How much does the Depot Green Christmas Train cost?

The Christmas Train is $2 per person, per ride and tickets are purchased on-site. Kids 2 and under ride for free. There is also hot chocolate, popcorn, and sweet treats available for purchase. For more information visit https://www.muskogeeparks.org/events___festivals/depot_green_christmas.php
