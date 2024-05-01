'Okayest Mom': Comedian From Oklahoma To Host Show At Local Comedy Club

Wednesday, May 1st 2024, 8:33 am
Nicole Miller describes herself as the "Okayest Mom." She was born and raised in Oklahoma. Nicole is a cancer survivor, teacher, and mom, busy raising three kids and two dogs with her husband.
Image Provided By: Nicole Miller
She was inspired by stand-up comedians on Star Search growing up, but only started doing stand-up comedy in her mid-30s.
Image Provided By: Nicole Miller
Nicole has a comedy special streaming on Amazon Prime and is hosting at the Looney Bin Comedy Club this weekend.
She stops by the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about comedy, family and hosting at the Looney Bin Comedy Club. | CLICK HERE to see more from Nicole.
