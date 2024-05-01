'Okayest Mom': Comedian From Oklahoma To Host Show At Local Comedy Club

Nicole Miller was inspired by stand-up comedians on Star Search growing up, but only started doing stand-up comedy in her mid-30s. She now has a comedy special streaming on Amazon Prime and is hosting at the Looney Bin Comedy Club this weekend.

Wednesday, May 1st 2024, 8:33 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Nicole Miller describes herself as the "Okayest Mom." She was born and raised in Oklahoma. Nicole is a cancer survivor, teacher, and mom, busy raising three kids and two dogs with her husband.

Nicole MillerImage Provided By: Nicole Miller

She was inspired by stand-up comedians on Star Search growing up, but only started doing stand-up comedy in her mid-30s.

Nicole MillerImage Provided By: Nicole Miller

Nicole has a comedy special streaming on Amazon Prime and is hosting at the Looney Bin Comedy Club this weekend.

She stops by the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about comedy, family and hosting at the Looney Bin Comedy Club. | CLICK HERE to see more from Nicole.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

May 1st, 2024

May 2nd, 2024

April 29th, 2024

April 26th, 2024

Top Headlines

May 2nd, 2024

May 2nd, 2024

May 2nd, 2024

May 2nd, 2024