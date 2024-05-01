'Okayest Mom': Comedian From Oklahoma To Host Show At Local Comedy Club

Nicole Miller was inspired by stand-up comedians on Star Search growing up, but only started doing stand-up comedy in her mid-30s. She now has a comedy special streaming on Amazon Prime and is hosting at the Looney Bin Comedy Club this weekend.

Nicole Miller describes herself as the "Okayest Mom." She was born and raised in Oklahoma. Nicole is a cancer survivor, teacher, and mom, busy raising three kids and two dogs with her husband.

She stops by the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about comedy, family and hosting at the Looney Bin Comedy Club. | CLICK HERE to see more from Nicole.