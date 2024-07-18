The Porch: 'Hope's Hollywood Christmas' Filming In The Heart Of Oklahoma

It must be Christmas In July! Hope's Hollywood Christmas is a romantic comedy that is being shot in the heart of Oklahoma amidst the season’s extreme summer heat. The L.A. production company made sure to hire a University of Oklahoma alumni to direct and a native Tulsan as the lead actress.

By: News On 6

It must be Christmas In July! "Hope's Hollywood Christmas" is a romantic comedy that is being shot in the heart of Oklahoma amidst the season’s extreme summer heat. The L.A. production company made sure to hire a University of Oklahoma alumni to direct and a native Tulsan as the lead actress.

Writer-Director Clayton Guiltner and actress Lisa Fenimore joined News On 6 today on the Arca Continental Coco-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about the new film and why the decided to film in Oklahoma.

Tells us about the film.

"The Film takes place in Hollywood and centers around a single mom struggling to make ends meet at Christmas. She signs up for work at a temp agency and is assigned a job as a caregiver for an elderly lady. Turns out, the lady is a former movie star who has been out of the spotlight for a long time but is sitting on a huge fortune from her career. The new caregiver discovers that the former star’s agent and lawyer are working to swindle her out of her fortune. Together they form a plot to oust the crooks. The film has all the glitz of Hollywood and includes dynamic music and comes with lots of laughs and tugs at the heartstrings. It’s a great new family-friendly film we believe the entire family will love," Guiltner said.

Why shoot on location in Oklahoma?

"We felt we could reduce our production costs by shooting in the state, and with all of the new talent cropping up in front of and behind the camera in Oklahoma, we felt this film would be a great opportunity to tap into that talent," Guiltner said.

What makes filming in Oklahoma special?

"When people think about film, they think of LA, Atlanta, New York… But Tulsa and Oklahoma in general have so much to offer! There are many great organizations that are championing the cause of bringing more film to Oklahoma. I’m learning more all the time and I’m thrilled to be part of what’s happening," Fenimore said.

What does it mean to be an Oklahoma director or actor?

"Oklahoma has a rich history of talent in music, theatre, and film, and there is a certain pride that comes along with being able to work in the state on this film and reflect back to being a kid in Oklahoma running around with a video camera with friends, making movies and really beginning at an early age in school here in Oklahoma and eventually attending college to hone those skills, and now all of these years later to be able to make a movie in the state is full circle: and very meaningful to me," Guiltner said.

"I started my acting career only a few years ago and had no idea what I was in for. The local community is incredibly supportive and talented. When I started, I did not expect that I’d be able to follow my dreams right in my own backyard. I’m proud and honored to show the world what a cancer survivor mom of three chasing her dreams later in life can achieve with a little 'Hope'," Fenimore said.

Any good stories to share from on set?

"Filming has gone very smoothly for the most part. Of course, filming a Christmas movie in the hottest part of an Oklahoma summer has had its challenges. We’ve had some funny moments on set with our outdoor scenes battling those Oklahoma Cicadas making noise. We’ve had to shoot scenes with lines delivered in between the Cicada noise. And there have been a surprising amount of people doing lawn work – lots of mower and weed eaters, very much summer-time sounds," Guiltner said.

"Filming outside , wearing Christmas sweaters in the summer, is a (very hot) memory I’ll never forget. One of my favorite moments was during an outdoor night scene in a neighborhood where some of the neighbors came outside to sit on their porch and watch. It felt like a true Christmas moment of community and bringing people together. A personal special moment was having my family participate as extras in a big auction scene where Hope sings and play guitar. Seeing my family in the audience cheering me on was incredibly moving and a moment that will live with me," Fenimore said.

Hopes Hollywood Christmas releases on Amazon Prime this Thanksgiving. Check out the film's Facebook page for more behind the scenes footage.