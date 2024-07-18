The Porch: Oklahoma City Thunder Hosts Youth Basketball Camp In Tulsa

Thursday was the final day of the Oklahoma City Thunder Youth Basketball Camp in Tulsa. Alyssa Miller was on the Arca Continental Coca Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to show us what the campers learned.

This offseason the Oklahoma City Thunder are developing the next generation of basketball players.

The team is holding Thunder Youth Basketball summer camps across the state.

In Tulsa, the three-day Breakaway camp just wrapped up for ages 9 to 14 years old.

"We are really developing the players," said Tanner Sikes, Oklahoma City Thunder Manager of Youth Programs. "Day 1 works a little bit on offense, day 2 works on defense, and then day 3 is our competition day."

Sveta Hepler, 11, has grown up with three brothers and never shies away from a competition. In a game that tests the kids' reflexes and reactions, she made the finals.

"I think I am doing pretty good, especially cooking the boys," Hepler said.

She started playing basketball at age 4 and has big dreams for her future.

"My basketball goal is probably just to try to get into the WNBA," Hepler added.

Not only do the Thunder Youth Basketball Camps teach kids the fundamentals of the sport, like dribbling, shooting, and passing, but also the hard work and dedication it takes to become an NBA and WNBA superstar.

"They are very scrappy on defense," Sikes said. "They are very fundamentally sound on offense, so we like to incorporate that stuff in these camps so our kids can play exactly how our Thunder team plays."

That was the biggest motivator for Hepler to come to camp.

"Thunder is my favorite basketball team and I thought, in my brain, that it would probably help me in my basketball career," she said.

At the end of camp, the kids leave a better player with their own basketball, Thunder jersey, water bottle, and a ticket to a Thunder game for the 24-25 season.

"I am really excited," said Hepler. "I have seen them on TV, but I am so excited to go live."

The next Thunder Youth Basketball camp in Green Country is on Friday, July 26, at the Richard Kane YMCA in Bartlesville.

Session 1 is for ages 6 to 9 years old and runs from 8-11 a.m. Session 2 begins at noon and goes until 3 p.m. for ages 10 to 14 years old.

The cost of the one-day Hustle Camp is $65 per camper. To register, click here.