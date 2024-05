Tige and Daniel from 98.5 The Bull join us Monday morning to talk about the Sound of Moolah and how you have the chance to win more than $1,000.

By: News On 6

Some of the winning sounds have been the Lever On A Pinball Machine, a Hammer And Anvil, an Aluminum Bat Hitting Cement and much more.

