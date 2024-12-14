Tulsa Police Release Photo Of Hit-And-Run Suspect

Investigators released a photo of the vehicle accused of a hit-and-run crash on Highway 169 and at Grove Elementary on Dec. 6th.

By: News On 6

-

Authorities are hoping to identify the driver of a truck accused of a hit-and-run crash on Dec. 6.

Tulsa Police shared a photo of the red truck online, saying it crashed into a vehicle on southbound Highway 169, went offroad, through a chain fence and into the parking lot of Grove Elementary.

TPD said the truck crashed into two parked cars and hit the building at the school before driving off southbound on 105th E. Ave.

Mingo Valley Division investigators are asking for help identifying the owner of the vehicle.

If you have information, call 918-596-COPS, case number 2024-063684.