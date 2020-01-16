News
Parents Of Toddler Found Alone In Tulsa Thursday Located
Thursday, January 16th 2020, 2:36 PM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - UPDATE: Tulsa Police found the parents of a toddler who was found unsupervised Thursday morning.
Tulsa Police said a toddler was found Thursday morning riding a tricycle in the street near 81st and Yukon. Police don't know who the child belongs to, and they are asking the public for help.
The boy appears to be healthy in the photo police circulated. He is wearing blue pajamas with dogs driving fire trucks.
The police are asking anyone with information call Tulsa Police Department at 918-596-9222 or 911.