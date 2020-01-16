City Opens Bids To Develop 56 Acres Near Greenwood District
TULSA, Oklahoma - Fifteen firms submitted proposals to the City of Tulsa for a master planning contract for 56 acres of land just north of downtown.
The city requested proposals as the next step in redeveloping land that’s long been unused.
The firms submitting proposals are Dewberry Architects, Inc, Efficacy Consulting, LLC, Freese and Nichols, Inc, Fregonese Associates, Inc, Gould Evans Inc, HR&A Advisors, Inc, MKSK, Inc, Patti Banks Associates LLC, dba Vireo; PGAV Planners LLC, RDG Schutte Wilscam Birge Inc. dba RDG Planning & Design; Selser Schaefer Architects, Inc, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP, SWA Group, Urban Strategies Inc, and Wallace, Roberts and Todd LLC.
The city listed requirements for the master planning firm, along with a timeline of expectations in the original documents.