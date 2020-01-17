News
Wagoner Co. Deputies Investigating After Student Allegedly Videoed In Bathroom
PORTER, Oklahoma - Wagoner County deputies are investigating after they said a student secretly recorded another student inside a school bathroom.
According to deputies, it happened at Porter Junior High School when a student recorded the video and shared it on social media, which resulted in more students sharing and watching.
Since both suspects are under 18 so deputies notified both the Office of Juvenile Affairs and the District Attorney’s Office.