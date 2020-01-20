News
U.S. Marshals Searching For Man Wanted In Delaware County
U.S. Marshals are asking the public for help to find this week's Most Wanted Monday suspect.
Chad Summerfield is wanted by the Delaware County Sheriff's Office for trying to escape custody, false impersonation and larceny. U.S. Marshals say Summerfield also goes by the name Jon Redcord.
They say he has a criminal history that includes, burglary and possession of a controlled substance. He's also wanted for questioning in a home invasion last night in Delaware County.
If you know where he might be, call U-S Marshals at 1-877-WANTED-2.