Tulsa Man Sentenced In Shooting Death Of Woman On Hwy 75
TULSA, Oklahoma - A judge sentenced a man to 47 years in prison for killing a woman during a car burglary along Highway 75 last spring.
Matthew Thornbrugh shot and killed Angela Walker during a car burglary on the side of Highway 75 near Pine in April 2019. According to police reports the shooting happened during a fight over a gun as the owner of the car confronted Thornbrugh and Walker about the burglary.
Both men got into a scuffle, and Thornbrugh's gun went off shooting and killing Angela Walker as she sat in the car. Thornbrugh will serve 37 years for 2nd-degree murder and 10 years for illegal possession of a firearm.