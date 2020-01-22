The short wave is quickly advancing across the plains this morning with the main vort (disturbance) lifting northeast into Kansas. The precipitation is unfolding this morning as anticipated but we’re still just watching right now to see how the accumulation process completes. This system has been extremely difficult to pin down from a sensible weather standpoint regarding how much wintry impacts can be released. Some quick downbursts of wet snow earlier this morning accumulated quickly. But the expectation of the phase change back to rain also complicates matters even more with how much accumulation on the surface will survive. Additionally, the wet bulb process may lower temps a degree or two past our expectations across east-central OK which would change this process even more for the next hour or so.