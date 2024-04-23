35-Year-Old Sand Springs Man Dies In Overnight Motorcycle Crash

A man has died following a motorcycle crash in Tulsa County on Tuesday, April 23, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

Tuesday, April 23rd 2024, 12:21 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA COUNTY, Okla. -

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of 145th W. Ave., OHP said.

Thirty-five-year-old Derrick Gurley from Sand Springs was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by EMSA, troopers said.

Gurley was driving northbound on 145th W. Ave. when he attempted a left turn, departed the roadway, and overturned his motorcycle, according to troopers.

The exact cause of the collision is under investigation by OHP.
