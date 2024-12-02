A Good Read: Riding Like The Wind, An Owl On Every Post

Connie Cronley shares her thoughts on two new books, 'Riding Like The Wind' and 'An Owl On Every Post.'

Monday, December 2nd 2024, 12:45 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

It's the season of the year when people like to curl up with a good book season and our friend Connie Cronley joined News On 6 to talk about a few of her latest reads.

Today we're talking about Oklahoma poet and novelist Sanora Babb and her book An Owl On Every Post. Her story doesn't end there though because we also talked about Riding Like The Wind: The Life of Sanora Babb by Iris Jamahl Dunkle.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 2nd, 2024

November 22nd, 2024

November 4th, 2024

September 15th, 2024

Top Headlines

December 6th, 2024

December 6th, 2024

December 6th, 2024

December 5th, 2024