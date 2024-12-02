A Good Read: Riding Like The Wind, An Owl On Every Post

Monday, December 2nd 2024, 12:45 pm
It's the season of the year when people like to curl up with a good book season and our friend Connie Cronley joined News On 6 to talk about a few of her latest reads.
Today we're talking about Oklahoma poet and novelist Sanora Babb and her book An Owl On Every Post. Her story doesn't end there though because we also talked about Riding Like The Wind: The Life of Sanora Babb by Iris Jamahl Dunkle.
