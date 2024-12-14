Missing Indiana Mother And Baby Found After Over A Week

A mother and her 7-month-old baby who had been missing for over a week were found in Lebanon, Indiana, according to her brother, Guy Cox.

Lindsey Cox and her son, John Cox, were the focus of the search after they disappeared on Dec. 1. Investigators believe she was with her boyfriend, John Byrer, who is suspected of domestic violence against her in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, earlier this year.

Guy Cox said he had received only cryptic texts and brief phone calls from Lindsey during the search.