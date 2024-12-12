Investigators Believe Missing Indiana Mother And Her Baby Could Be With Broken Arrow Man

An Indiana man is worried sick for his sister and her baby who are missing and investigators believe she could be with a Broken Arrow man.

-

A man is worried sick because his sister and her baby have been missing for 10 days.

He says it’s not like her and she was just the victim of domestic violence in Broken Arrow a few months ago.

Investigators believe she could be with that suspect, and they want to make sure she’s okay.

She was reported missing in Indiana, and they say they’ve only talked to her on the phone but want to see her in person.

Guy Cox says lives in Crawfordsville, Indiana, and says in his heart, he knows something isn’t right, and he’s going to do whatever it takes to find his sister.

Guy Cox is Lindsey Cox’s brother and says the last time he saw Lindsey and her seven-month-old son John Cox was when they left his home in Crawfordsville.

She was going to get professional pictures taken on Dec. 1.

Since then, he’s only gotten a couple of cryptic texts from her and heard her voice over the phone.

"It would be different if she was taking her stuff and she said, I'm leaving,” said Cox. “She's a grown adult. But, all the baby stuff is still there.”

A family friend found Lindsey’s car abandoned 40 miles from Crawfordsville in Michigantown, Indiana, with a flat tire and nothing left inside.

“Why would she take the keys?” said Cox. “We had to get another key just to start the car. If she was going to leave, she could have just told us."

The Crawfordsville Police Department believes Lindsey and the baby are with Lindsey’s boyfriend, John Byrer.

The department released this statement Wednesday:

Byrer is facing charges now in Tulsa County for assaulting Lindsey in October and child stealing after Broken Arrow Police say he forcibly took off with the boy.

Guy says Lindsey moved back home to Indiana after that and moved in with him.

Police say they have talked with Lindsey over the phone, but she hasn’t shown up to the police department so they can confirm she’s okay.

Guy says she’s said on the phone that she wants to be away from her family, but he says that doesn’t sound like her at all.

"I don't want nothing to do with my family,” said Cox. “That's not Lindsey. We always go to the zoo together, we always take trips together, my sister helped raise us when we were in DCS."

If you have any information on this case you are asked to call:

Crawfordsville Police Department: 765-307-2634

Montgomery County Central Communications Center: 765-362-3300

Byrer is set to be back in Tulsa County Court on his charges next week.