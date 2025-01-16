Tulsa wrong-way crash: family awaits charges more than a year later

A Green Country family wants to know why it’s been taking so long to file charges against a wrong-way driver who killed their mother and her friend more than a year ago.

By: Kaitlyn Deggs

The crash report says Elizabeth Brown and Rhonda Mammedaty were killed by a driver going the wrong way on I-244 near Greenwood Ave in Oct. of 2023.

The Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office says there was an issue trying to decide if the suspect was tribal, but that has been cleared up.

A FAMILY’S PAIN

Brown’s kids say she was known primarily as “Boogie,” and say they miss her every day.

"She was one of a kind,” said Alicia Stevenson, her daughter. “She was always quick to help somebody when they needed it, she was kind of like our angel here on Earth."

"The night that it happened, she had actually brought me home from work,” said Wyatt Hurt, her son. “The last meal I assume she had was the pizza that I bought for us. It's real shocking to be woken up at seven, eight, something in the morning to your whole family just crying and you hear your dad say, 'your mom was killed in an accident last night."'

DASH CAM VIDEO

Brown’s family says another driver shared dash cam footage with them from that night.

It shows Brown changing lanes on I-244 to the middle lane before the driver with the dash cam passes her.

The dash cam then shows the driver getting passed by a driver going the wrong way.

The wrong-way driver then slammed into Brown’s car.

HOPING FOR JUSTICE

Brown’s family says they hoped charges would be filed by now.

"Lots of phone calls, talks with lawyers, the police, just trying to figure out what's going on, what's going to happen, and what I need to do,” said Stevenson.

"I hope justice is served,” said Hurt. “I hope the man that did it gets what's coming to him. Karma."

FOREVER CHANGED

Brown’s son says this crash has forever changed his family, and there’s not a day that goes by that they don’t think of her.

They say she was a loving mother, sister, aunt, and NeNe (grandmother).

"He doesn't even know the hole he left in this entire family,” said Hurt. “Mom was like a glue. She was everywhere in this family. She held everything together. I can forgive, but I can never forget. And what you took from me, what you took from my family, that's unforgivable."

CRASH REPORT

The crash report shows the driver was driving with a suspended license and investigators suspected he had drugs and alcohol in his system.

COURT RECORDS

Court records show the driver has been previously convicted of DUI and drug possession while also driving on I-244 and has served suspended sentences for drug possession.

DISTRICT ATTORNEY STATEMENT

The Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office sent News On 6 this statement:

“Following this incident in October 2023, there was a question of the defendant’s tribal citizenship under the McGirt ruling. It was eventually determined that the defendant is a Cherokee citizen of Freedmen descent, which does not fall under McGirt. The case was then referred to our office in October 2024. Our office requested further information which we received this week. We will review that information and make a filing decision shortly.”