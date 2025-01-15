How to snag newly-released tickets to 'The Boys from Oklahoma' Concert Series At OSU

Oklahoma State University is releasing additional tickets for 'The Boys from Oklahoma' concert series after initial presale tickets sold out, frustrating many fans.

Wednesday, January 15th 2025, 11:30 am

By: David Prock


TULSA, Okla. -

Oklahoma State University has announced the release of additional tickets for April's highly anticipated "The Boys from Oklahoma" concert series, featuring the Cross Canadian Ragweed and the Turnpike Troubadours.

A limited number of tickets, previously held for production purposes, will be available for purchase starting at 10 a.m. CT on Jan. 16. Fans can access the tickets using the one-time password X58T1V27. Tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.

The concert series, initially planned as a single event, has expanded to four shows due to overwhelming demand after more than 100,000 fans pre-registered for tickets.

Lineup and Event Details

Bands Performing:

  1. Turnpike Troubadours
  2. Cross Canadian Ragweed
  3. Stoney LaRue
  4. Jason Boland and The Stragglers
  5. The Great Divide
  6. The Mike McClure Band
  7. Dates: April 10 and April 13

Location: Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, Oklahoma

Fans are encouraged to act quickly to secure their tickets to this celebration of Oklahoma's rich musical heritage. For more information, visit OSU’s official website or ticketing platforms.
