Oklahoma Lawmakers Answer Student Questions In Broken Arrow
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - As Oklahoma gets closer to the start of a new legislative session, some state lawmakers are hearing from Green Country high school students.
It was part of a forum hosted by Broken Arrow Public Schools.
Ethyn Myers-Smith, a Broken Arrow junior was one of dozens of high school students from the Tulsa metro to meet with state lawmakers Wednesday afternoon.
The seventh annual event gave high school kids a chance to ask questions that directly impact them.
“We had a lot of conversation about education,” said BA senior Alyssa Schneeberg.
Schneeberg and sophomore Abigail Gray said they were also interested in learning about the economy, and school curriculum.
Broken Arrow senator Nathan Dahm has attended 6 of these forums in the past.
“We do hear from people with phone calls and emails, but a lot of times we don’t hear from the younger generation,” said Dahm, a republican.
Tulsa Representative Melissa Provenzano, a democrat, is a former teacher and principal herself. She said she was empowered by the questions they received.
“I know we’re going to be okay,” said Provenzano. “I know we have excellent schools here no matter what our report card says. These kids are the proof that is in the pudding.”
For the students, lawmakers encouraged them to stay involved.
The legislative session starts on February 3.