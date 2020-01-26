Big Sunday Warm-Up For Green Country
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Temperatures are ready for take-off! We’re in for a stellar Sunday with a big warm-up.
We’ll have passing clouds today and perhaps a brief sprinkle or two in spots, but also a good amount of sunshine to enjoy. Temperatures should climb nicely with highs in the upper 50s this afternoon and just a light northwest breeze. It looks like an outstanding day to get outside!
Temperatures will drop off quickly tonight, and some patchy areas of dense fog will likely develop for the early Monday morning commute. That will quickly give way to another big warm-up though, with sunshine and highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s on Monday!
Enjoy that warmth, because we take another tumble for the middle of the week. A stronger cold front late Monday will usher in much colder weather with temperatures struggling to get out of the 30s on Tuesday. As that happens, another quick-moving storm system will spread areas of rain across eastern and southeastern Oklahoma.
If the air in place is cold enough, there might be a brief window for a wintry mix in parts of northeastern Oklahoma Tuesday morning. However, at this time amounts look light and any wintry impacts would likely remain minimal. Nevertheless, we’ll keep you updated if that changes! Rain will start to end Tuesday night with seasonably cool temperatures sticking around for the late week's timeframe.
I hope you have a great Sunday, Green Country!