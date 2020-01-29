News
Firefighters Respond To Vacant Building Fire
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Firefighters responded to a fire at a vacant building near 46th Street North and Peoria Wednesday morning.
Officials said they received a call about smoke coming from a building around 3:45 a.m.
Firefighters said they were able to contain the fire to the inside of the building, and the fire was at the front and back of areas of the building.
Firefighters said about 50 percent of the building was damaged.
Investigators are working to figure out what started the fire.