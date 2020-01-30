Related Story: Former Oologah Teacher Charged With Sexually Assaulting Student



Before her sentencing Thursday, the Oklahoma Department of Education confirmed Smart's teaching certificate had already been suspended.



In addition to never working in a school again, Smart will have to do community service and get a psychological evaluation.



The judge told Smart she also can't have any contact with the victim.



Smart and her attorney declined to speak with News On 6. Prosecutors say the victim agreed with the plea deal.