Former Oologah Teacher To Never Work In Schools Again After Felony Conviction
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma -
A Rogers County judge dismissed a second-degree rape charge against a former Oologah teacher accused of having sex with a 17-year-old student.
The teacher pleaded to a lesser charge of assault with intent to commit the felony of child abuse.
Haylie Smart pleaded no contest to the lesser charge, was sentenced five years probation and was told she can never work in a school again.
Before her sentencing Thursday, the Oklahoma Department of Education confirmed Smart's teaching certificate had already been suspended.
In addition to never working in a school again, Smart will have to do community service and get a psychological evaluation.
The judge told Smart she also can't have any contact with the victim.
Smart and her attorney declined to speak with News On 6. Prosecutors say the victim agreed with the plea deal.