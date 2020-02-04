Tulsa Police Searching For Stolen Truck & Trailer
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are working to track down the people who officers say stole a truck and trailer.
Officers said thieves used a Ford F-150 pickup truck to ram through a chain link gate to get onto a Tulsa property.
TPD didn’t specify where it happened in Tulsa, but shared pictures on Facebook showing what officers said is a 1997 to 2001 model Ford crew cab pickup.
Investigators said when the suspects got inside the fence, they unhooked a utility trailer from a 1997 black GMC pickup and left. But police said the suspects came back, attached a chain to the GMC pickup and stole it, too.
Investigators said they don't have any clear pictures of the suspects, so they're hoping someone recognizes the Ford truck and will help officers find the owner.
If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.