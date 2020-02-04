News
Tulsa Police: 1 Arrested After Deadly Tulsa Road Rage Shooting
Tuesday, February 4th 2020, 4:02 PM CST
Updated:
TULSA - Tulsa Police arrested a man after a deadly road rage shooting on Tuesday.
Police said Nathaniel Chilcoat has been taken into custody and is accused of shooting and killing Lakeia Gaines at a shopping center near 51st and memorial during a road rage incident.
"We had patrol officers and gang officers that were in the area and arrived very quickly," said TPD Capt. Wes Phelps.
Police said Chilcoat got into an argument before shooting into a car where a four-year-old child and two women were sitting.
Police are pulling surveillance trying to figure out why Tulsa's seventh homicide happened.
"We are trying to put the pieces together and it's kind of a long chaotic scene," said Lt. Brandon Watkins.