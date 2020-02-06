Broken Arrow Family Displaced After Heating Unit Explodes
TULSA, Oklahoma - Two Broken Arrow boys are lucky they were not seriously hurt after a heater exploded in their house on Thursday.
16-year-old Isaac Hough's snow day at home took a terrifying turn when he says their laundry room exploded showering him with sheetrock in his bedroom.
"We heard a big boom and the ceiling fell down on me," said Isaac. "Once I got out of my room, there was a fire in the laundry room, which is right across from me. The door was completely off."
Hough says he and his brother ran outside and discovered the blast also ripped off their garage door. Knowing the family's dog was still inside Hough says he tried to rescue him, but the smoke and fire were too intense. The boys called 911 and then their grandparents, who they live with.
"He tried to save our dog, but he was afraid of the fire, and we told him not to worry, that's just something that happens," said Constance Abbott.
Firefighters from both Broken Arrow and Bixby worked for hours to knock down the fire. Investigators are still trying to determine the exact cause, but it appears their heating unit downstairs exploded which started it all.
"We do have some debris damage consistent with an explosion," said Broken Arrow Fire Bat. Chief Gerald Stroup.
The family's two cats also died in the fire.