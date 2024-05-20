Water, Boating Safety Emphasized By Oklahoma Highway Patrol Ahead Of Memorial Day Weekend

OHP says if you're going to take your boat out anytime, double-check that you have enough life jackets for everyone who will be on the boat before you hit the water.

With one week away from Memorial Day weekend, many Oklahomans will spend time on the water.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol's marine division gave boat checks on Saturday to make sure they were working smoothly and people had the right equipment to drive.

Boat checks are all about keeping safe during this busy season on the lake.

OHP says if you're going to take your boat out anytime, double-check that you have enough life jackets for everyone who will be on the boat before you hit the water.

The Godbey's have been boating since their oldest daughter, Sadie, was born and they say life jackets are on their kids before they get in the boat.

"I'm constantly checking them before they get in the water making sure everything is buckled and fastened so nothing comes loose when they are in the water," Shelby said.

Another thing the Godbey's check before they hit the water, is their safety equipment.

"Make sure all the proper safety equipment is on, fire extinguishers, horns make sure all that fun stuff works, extra life jackets," Justin said.

Another boater on Keystone Lake says he has rules he likes to follow when he's driving to be courteous to other people using the lake.

"You don't want to get too close, you don't want to speed when somebody is sitting still, coming up on them very fast, and the main thing is watch your wake around other people, other boaters," said boater Bill Diedrick.

Diedrich says he's been boating for about 20 years, and he knows on Memorial Day weekend, the lake will be filled with boaters, and it's the law, the driver is sober.

"If you're going to drink don't drink and drive on the boat as well as the roads," said Diedrich.

The Highway Patrol's marine division wants to remind boaters to have their registration on board, and the driver must have a picture ID on the boat.