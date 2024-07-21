American Red Cross Using New Movie "Twisters" To Educate Movie-Goers On Disaster Relief Resources

With the release of "Twisters," The American Red Cross is teaming up with Universal Picture to spread the word on how they help during tornado disaster relief.

-

An organization that helped people with disasters got some help from Hollywood, thanks to the new movie, "Twisters."

Cinemark Broken Arrow was one of four stops around the state for the Red Cross as it used the movie to teach people what it does when disaster strikes.

Several first responder vehicles lined up the front of the theater to help kick off opening weekend for the film.

"We haven't seen it yet, but my wife is telling me that we're probably seeing it tomorrow," said Chris Miller.

Miller and his family stopped by the theater to check out what was going on.

"I think it's great to see community members coming out and ... telling our younger kids' kind of what they do letting them experience all that, but then raising awareness for important stuff like giving blood and taking care of our community," said Miller.

One of the booths was the American Red Cross.

"Sometimes people might think that the Red Cross only does blood, or just does disaster, but it's also important to know that Red Cross gives out the available resources to be prepared for these disasters," said Fernanda Barrio with the Red Cross.

In partnership with Universal Pictures, the non-profit said these screenings helped it get more involved in the community and teach people about how the organization helps during disasters.

"Honestly, just any type of resource that the family might need, so that's where volunteers are mostly needed obviously, and it's wonderful to see how the community gets together to help in these situations," Barrio said.

Barrio said the event was a great way to recruit volunteers and educate people on being more prepared for dangerous situations,

"It's important to be prepared and really learn about what to do before, during and after a tornado," she said.

More information about the resources the Red Cross provides or how to volunteer can be found here.