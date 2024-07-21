State Representative Reacts to Legal Battle Over Immigration Bill

The State of Oklahoma is fighting back against a federal judge who halted the enforcement of its controversial immigration bill, HB 4156.

By: News On 6

This week, Oklahoma's Attorney General filed an appeal to lift a preliminary injunction.

“The Biden Administration’s complete and utter failure to address the border crisis has given Oklahoma no option but to take steps necessary to ensure public safety,” Attorney General Gentner Drummond said in a news release. “House Bill 4156 is a powerful tool to counter criminal activity largely being fueled by illegal immigrants coming to our state.”

The bill has faced opposition from statewide Hispanic communities, and the Oklahoma Association of Chiefs of Police.

Democratic Representative Arturo Alonso from Oklahoma City believes the preliminary injunction will hold.

"I recognize that there is dysfunction happening in the Southern border, and it's because of decades of just not wanting to have a conversation about solutions at the federal level," Alonso said. "And it has left states to kind of bear the responsibility. But bills like HB 4156 are not the solution."

Alonso and the Latino Caucus have warned of consequences, such as a breakdown in trust between immigrant communities and law enforcement. He echoed law enforcement sentiments, which questioned the likelihood of racial profiling.

Governor Stitt previously announced a state task force that would address some of those concerns, and study pathways for undocumented immigrants to remain in Oklahoma who fill certain key jobs.

"If you're chasing the American dream and you want to be an Oklahoman, an American, you want to pay taxes and work hard and be part of our community, we want you here," Stitt said in a May interview with News 9.

Alonso believes the law has loomed over his constituency, despite the injunction, fueling worries about their future in Oklahoma.

"We should also recognize that there's undocumented Oklahomans that have been here for decades paying taxes," Alonso said. "Planting their roots, contributing to the state in many different ways."

Drummond has namely called out illegal marijuana operations as a driving force behind the bill. Specifically, Mexican and Chinese organized crime groups.

"My mission is to establish and achieve public protection," he said. "And this is tantamount to public protection in the state of Oklahoma.