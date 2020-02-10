Wagoner Co. Deputies: Man Arrested After Shooting At Cars
WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma - Wagoner County Deputies said they arrested a man suspected of damaging several cars by shooting at them.
Deputies said they got a call last week after someone fired several shots into cars parked in a driveway in Broken Arrow.
The victim told deputies that the suspect returned later that day and busted a windshield, broke headlights, and damaged the passenger window.
The next day, the victim said the suspect drove by and fired 25 rounds at the victim's cars and house.
Police used surveillance video to identify the suspect as the victim's step-son, Cameron Martin.
Martin faces several charges including reckless conduct with a firearm.
Deputies said Martin is the same man who placed several items, including bullets, on the War Memorial in front of the Wagoner County Courthouse last month.