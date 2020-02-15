1 Braggs Student Dead, 1 Injured After Crash In Muskogee County
A crash in Muskogee County killed a teenage girl and sent another to the hospital on Saturday.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers say the crash happened just before 9:30 a.m. about two miles north of the town of Braggs on Highway 10. Troopers say the 16-year-old girl driving the truck was flown to a Tulsa hospital but is expected to recover. The 15-year-old passenger died at the scene.
Troopers say neither girls were wearing a seatbelt and were ejected from the car at the time of the crash. No other cars were involved according to OHP.
Braggs Public Schools has confirmed that both girls are ninth-grade students.
"We will stand together to support one another and to remember the student and friend we have lost and the other as she recovers," said the district in a statement.