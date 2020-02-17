Tulsa Couple Aims To Break Longest E-Bike Journey Guinness World Record
TULSA, Oklahoma - It's an exciting week for a Tulsa couple who have taken off in their quest to break a Guinness World Record.
Natalie Suarez and Logan Mayberry are trying to take on the longest journey by an e-bike.
They plan to ride 20,000 miles through 48 states.
And this goal started out as an idea that came to Suarez while the couple took a walk, Mayberry explained.
"One night we were walking up the river, and '[Natalie] was like what if we just cycled all 48 states?' I'm like that sounds really cool, and I'm all down for that; so, we just put all this gear together and now we're here" said Mayberry.
Their tour is expected to last about a year and will be completely unsupported, which means all of their gear will be carried on their bicycles throughout their journey.