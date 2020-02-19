News
State Leaders Host Press Conference On 1921 Race Massacre Commission
Wednesday, February 19th 2020, 2:41 PM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Several state leaders will host a news conference Wednesday to discuss possible school curriculum and other projects centered around the Tulsa Race Massacre.
Senator James Lankford is on the 1921 Race Massacre Commission and his staff said they want to update everyone on the group's work. State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, and State Senator Kevin Matthews will also be involved.
The news conference is scheduled for 4:30 Wednesday afternoon at the Greenwood Cultural Center.
Sen. Lankford also released a video about the history of the 1921 North Tulsa Race Massacre with Hannibal B. Johnson, Esq. a local author and attorney on Wednesday.