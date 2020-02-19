Last week, the Oklahoma Information and Technology School, a new virtual charter school operated by Dove Schools, mailed recruitment flyers to fifth- and sixth-grade students across the state. Dove obtained the names and addresses through Wave, an online database available through the Oklahoma State Department of Education.

We realize that our having access to such lists – and our subsequent mailing to that list – upset many parents and teachers. We respect each family’s privacy and did not intend to cause alarm. For that, we are truly sorry. The information was not shared with anyone else and has been permanently deleted by the mailing company.

It’s important to note there was no data breach; we did not hack into a system. It’s open to school officials statewide. In retrospect, the letters should have been addressed to the parents. We simply got careless.

We appreciate the Oklahoma State Department of Education for working with us to file this Temporary Restraining Order.

Likewise, we appreciate the understanding of parents, teachers, and administrators. We have learned a valuable lesson.