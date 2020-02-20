News
TPD: 2 Teens Arrested Following Police Chase In Stolen Car
Thursday, February 20th 2020, 5:14 AM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Two teens are in custody, Thursday morning after Tulsa police said they stole a car and led officers on a chase.
According to authorities, officers attempted to stop a Nissan Sentra around 1 a.m. near 61st Street and Mingo Rd., but the driver took off.
Police said the driver drove the car into a creek bed and then three juveniles ran off.
One of the police vehicles was damaged in the pursuit.
Police K9's helped officers find the driver and one of the passengers, who were both 16-years-old.
Officers said the third suspect got away.
This is a developing story.