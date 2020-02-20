“As an integral part of the communities we serve, the Postal Service strives every day to provide excellent service to our valued customers. Regarding mail delivery in the Oilton, OK, community, it should be noted that the Postal Service provides one free form of delivery to every residential and business address. In this specific case, the free form of delivery service for Oilton, OK, residents is provided by the Jennings, OK, Post Office. Residents who wish to receive this service must erect a rural-type mailbox on the carrier’s line of travel, in a location specified by the Postmaster. Additionally, the Postmaster must approve the request. Customers who opt for this form of delivery must contact the county to coordinate an address adjustment, if appropriate. The Postal Service is not required to adhere to municipal boundaries for mail delivery. If customers prefer to receive their mail at a P. O. Box, they may do so at the current rental fee. We urge customers with concerns or questions to contact the Postal Service directly, so immediate steps can be taken to resolve those concerns promptly. Customers have a variety of options for contacting the Postal Service, including contacting their local Post Office, calling 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777) or visiting our website at www.usps.com/help.”